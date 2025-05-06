The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has reminded farmers who have made a submission to dezone their lands in the February to March 2025 timeframe that they must now make a return to Revenue on or before 23 May.

A return must be made in order to avail of an exemption from residential zoned land tax (RZLT) in 2025.

This can be done by any individual by submitting through Revenue online.

The IFA’s advice for those who are not familiar with these online portals is to engage professional accountancy services to make the return.

All submissions to local authorities in the February to March window should have received an acknowledgement of this by 30 April.

This acknowledgement must be included as part of the RZLT return to Revenue where a farmer is seeking an exemption from the 3% tax in 2025.

IFA farm business chair Bill O’Keeffe said that the organisation has lobbied for a permanent exemption for actively farmed land throughout 2024.

'Unsatisfactory' exemption

"The exemption announced in the Budget 2025 speech is unsatisfactory as, it only covers this year.

"The process places undue obligations on many hundreds of affected farmers who may have lands zoned without their knowledge. They are now under the scope of this unfair taxation and there were several hoops to jump through to avail of this one-year tax exemption," he said.

A one-year exemption, he said, is not a solution and all actively farmed lands must be removed from the scope of RZLT permanently.

O’Keeffe called on Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe and Minister for Housing James Browne to recognise that the current approach is not the correct instrument to encourage greater delivery of housing.

The stated aim of RZLT was to encourage housing development, but the RZLT is doing the exact opposite, he said.

“Affected farmers live in fear of the tax implications of RZLT and its introduction has not increased interest from potential buyers to purchasing zoned land in many cases.

"Housing developers, approved housing bodies and financial lenders all recognise the RZLT liability associated with purchasing zoned land.

"They are standing back from purchasing zoned land in many cases until the many other obstacles that are restricting housing development - finance, pre-planning investigations, labour and materials - are in place,” he said.

The IFA and farmers understand the need for more houses, but RZLT is not the instrument that will solve the current deficit, he added.

"There are many other barriers to the supply of new housing that the Government needs to address. [The] IFA will continue this campaign to have all farmland permanently excluded from the scope of RZLT.

“It is important that farmers are aware that they must act before the deadline and make a return to Revenue to gain the exemption for 2025,” he concluded.