Factory beef quotes were in general 10c/kg lower this week at €7.40/kg for steers and €7.50/kg for heifers, but these prices were meeting huge resistance from farmers. They also provoked a strong reaction from farm leaders.

IFA livestock chair Declan Hanrahan advised that “farmers should not be misled by the unjustified negativity from factories and their agents” and that the “behaviour of factories is irresponsible, unnecessary, and risks undermining a strong beef market in the UK”.

ICMSA livestock chair, Michael O’Connell called the cuts “blatant blackguarding and manipulation of their supply base in an opportunistic and cynical attempt of trying to regain control over the beef trade”. Falling factory price quotes have not been reflected in the mart trade, where demand for smaller numbers of strong cattle remains steady while cow trade is buoyant.

In Britain, the overall average steer price up 1.9p/kg (2.2c/kg) to £703p/kg, the equivalent of €8.26/kg excluding VAT.