County Councils will have until 30 June 2025 to issue determinations to landowners if their requests have been successful.

Farmers have applied to dezone over 370ac of farmland from the Residential Zoned Land Tax.

Irish Farmers Journal analysis of county council data found that counties in Munster received the most amount of requests from landowners to rezone their land as agricultural before the 1 April deadline.

Of the responding local authorities, Waterford County Council had the most submissions with 16, including five rezoning requests. In total, 122.64ac of land was removed from its 2024 RZLT map.

In terms of agricultural requests, Kerry’s local authority received 12, the most of any county council, totalling 93.06ac of land.

In addition, Cork received 10 submissions to change 69.19ac of land, Tipperary received eight requests from six different landowners for 23.94ac of land and Limerick changed two plots of land equalling 10.58ac to agricultural.

In Leinster, Meath County Council made the most alterations to its RZLT maps, changing two plots, or 11.86ac, to agricultural.

Kilkenny and Louth both also had received two requests, for 4.18ac and 2.47ac of land respectively.

Meanwhile, Carlow had a single submission for 6.18ac and Wicklow had one request for an unpublished amount of land.

In Connacht, Leitrim received five submissions from farmers for change of land use, totalling 10.87ac.

Longford and Sligo’s local authorities both changed the use of two plots of land, for 2.28ac and 2ac respectively.

Lastly, Cavan changed the use of three plots of land, or 12ac, to agricultural.

Roscommon was the only local authority that said it received no requests for the change of use of land.

