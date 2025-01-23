The Department warned that farmers should prepare for power cuts and cautioned against working outside during the stormy weather. \ Philip Doyle

Farmers should take precautions and prepare for storm Éowyn to minimise the risks to people, livestock and property, the Department of Agriculture has said.

The Department issued advice ahead of the storm, which will see the whole country under a status red weather warning for much of the first half of Friday.

It urged farmers to follow the advice of the authorities closely and to check that buildings and loose objects are secure well before the storm hits.

“By ensuring that livestock have shelter, feed and access to water, working during dangerous conditions can be avoided,” it said.

Power cuts

The Department warned that farmers should prepare for power cuts and cautioned against working outside during the stormy weather.

“All animal keepers should prepare for a potential power cut on their premises. Farms that use automated infrastructure such as feeders or ventilation systems should ensure that back-up systems such as electricity generators are working properly.

“Farmers are warned that working outdoors during stormy conditions can lead to a serious incident.”

The warning also called on farmers to put their own safety first.

“Farmers should not put their safety at risk by attempting to carry out repairs or remove fallen trees or branches during stormy conditions.

“Following the storm, removing fallen trees or branches should only be undertaken by operators with the skills and the personal protective equipment to carry out the work safely.

“Fallen electricity wires and wires in contact with or close to damaged trees pose a particular risk in the aftermath of a storm. The ESB should be contacted immediately where electricity wires pose a risk to safety.”

For animal welfare issues connected with severe weather, please keep in touch with your agricultural adviser, the Department said, or it can be contacted on 01-607 2379.

Closed parks

Meanwhile, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has said all national parks and NPWS sites will be closed on Friday 24 January.

“We are asking the public not to visit national parks and NPWS sites tomorrow Friday 24 January and until further notice due to storm Éowyn.

“Please follow the weather warnings from Met Éireann and advice from the national emergency co-ordination group and the national directorate for fire and emergency management.

“Updates on reopening access to national parks will be available on NPWS and department [of housing] social media platforms and other local and national news sources,” it added.