Thirty-two percent of respondents to the Irish Farmers Journal survey said they were comfortable or very comfortable with increased regulation of land ownership.

Farmer opinion is split on the issue of greater regulation of land ownership, which will be necessary if stricter rules on the sale of agricultural land to non-farmers and investors are introduced.

A further one-third or 33% said they had no strong opinions on the matter.

However, 19% of respondents admitted to being uncomfortable with the concept of greater regulation of land ownership.

The final 16% of those surveyed stated that were very uncomfortable with the idea of greater regulation and controls on the ownership of farmland.

Sectors

Interestingly, some divergence on this issue was evident across the various farming enterprises. Sheep farmers were most reticent on the matter, with 48% of respondents stating that they were uncomfortable or very uncomfortable regarding increased regulation of land ownership.

Forty-one per cent of tillage farmers said they were uncomfortable or very uncomfortable with the idea of greater land ownership regulations.

Meanwhile, 37% of suckler farmers were either uncomfortable or very uncomfortable with the notion of greater land ownership controls.

However, the figure fell to 29% among dairy farmers.