Farmers think that an industry has been built around TB and there are too many people who do not want it to end, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has said.

“I want it to end. We cannot, in good conscience, allow what is happening to continue. It cannot be business as usual.

“I guarantee that the set of proposals I hope to get consensus on with the farm organisations, with which we have been continuing to work back and forth since last February, can give hope of a roadmap out of this for the 6% of farmers who have this issue and ensure that the 94% of farmers who do not have it, do not get it,” he told the first meeting of the Oireachtas committee on agriculture last week.

“We have to instil hope again among farmers,” he said.

TB vaccination

The minister ruled out vaccinating Irish cattle against the disease.

“We can vaccinate cows, but the problem thereafter is there is no way to tell the difference between cattle that have been vaccinated or are infectious,” he said, noting that research is ongoing into a vaccine.

“Hopefully, that research will give us a result at some stage in the medium-term rather than the short-term. We are invested in that research, as is Britain and we will work with the British on that.

“Vaccination is not the answer for us because it will impact our trade. We cannot trade animals where we cannot prove they do not have TB. We are in complete agreement on the challenges of TB,” he said in response to questions from senator Paul Daly.

“There is a responsibility on me, with the new set of measures and reset that I bring in, to ensure I do not leave a gap for this infection to seep through,” he said.