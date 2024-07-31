Tillage farmers who need to harvest crops during this year’s Electric Picnic on the weekend of 16 August have been promised an escort service by event organisers.

Serious reservations were made by local farmers last year when it was announced that the three-day music and arts festival would take place two weeks earlier than usual.

It was felt by farmers that the event would disrupt a normally very busy period in the area for harvesting crops and transporting grain to the county’s major malting barley intake which is located in Stradbally village.

However, Laois IFA county chair Henry Burns said that Electric Picnic organisers are working very closely with local farmers and have drawn up a plan to accommodate farmers if crops need to be harvested.

“Luckily, it’s looking like the bulk of the winter barley harvest will be wrapped up by Electric Picnic weekend and spring barley harvest probably won’t have started yet.

“Look it’s not ideal but if there’s a solid plan in place it will work out OK,” Burns told the Irish Farmers Journal

“It’s important to note however, that this is only to be a once-off. I don’t see farmers putting up with this every year and it’ll have to go back to its original date,” he said.

Laois IFA will be meeting with growers in the area next week to discuss the final arrangements.