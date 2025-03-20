County councils issued seven enforcement notices to farmers in 2024 to dismantle or remove unauthorised farm buildings, such as cattle sheds and slurry tanks.

Of the council orders to dismantle sheds, two were issued in each of counties Donegal, Kerry and Sligo, and one in Meath.

Limerick County Council has four open cases where enforcement notices were served prior to 2024 which required the removal of unauthorised agricultural buildings. In addition, one unauthorised building in Carlow and one in Longford were saved from orders to dismantle due to requests for retention planning permission.

Irish Farmers Journal analysis of county council data has shown that the number of unauthorised developments and the number of warning letters issued varies per county.

Louth County Council is currently dealing with 38 unauthorised farm developments which include a portal framed shed; the change of use of agricultural lands; a cattle shed and underground slatted effluent tanks; and a demolition of a farmyard wall.

Ongoing cases

Cork County Council is looking at 34 cases of unauthorised building works, of which 24 are farm sheds.

In total, there are at least 153 cases ongoing against unapproved developments on Irish farms. Other structures that have not been sanctioned by local authorities include the erection of a feed silo, storage facilities for dead animals and a hardstand for silage bales.

Last year, Louth County Council issued 21 warning letters to farmers over such developments. The local authority also took out four enforcement action notices.

Tipperary was the next busiest last year as 13 warnings were issued: three shed constructions; three demolitions or site clearances; six farm entrances/roadways/fencing; and one solar panel installation in a field beside a house. That council also issued three enforcement notices for farm entrances/roadways and one for a slurry tank.

Carlow County Council completed two farm inspections due to unauthorised developments on farms.

Read more

Additional slurry storage can only be a win for the environment

Roads policy leaving farm families out in the cold

Farmers and GAA wanted for community solar farms

Farmers’ bid to downsize family home rejected