The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has urged farmers to participate in a unique national survey, which aims to inform and shape future rural development policy.

It asks participants about the opportunities and challenges facing rural Ireland, as well as what actions they think the Government should consider to secure a more resilient future for rural communities.

The Department of Rural and Community Development stressed that the survey is open to everyone and all responses are anonymous. The closing date for entries is Wednesday 2 April.

“The survey will help shape a new future-focused plan, which continues to support vibrant, resilient and sustainable rural communities and meet the evolving needs of those living and working in rural Ireland,” the Department stated.

'Have your say'

IFA rural development chair John Curran has encouraged as many farmers as possible to “have their say” and complete the survey.

“It’s a chance, as farmers and rural dwellers, to have our say and shape and orientate future policy more toward our liking,” said Curran.

“The timing mightn’t be great with lambing and calving in full swing, but we shouldn’t leave the opportunity behind us. It’s too important – it’s our livelihoods, our homes, towns and parishes at the end of the day,” the IFA representative said.

“Key local amenities and services are being depleted all the time, while for farmers the operational and financial challenges are mounting all the time - all of which makes it harder and harder to attract and retain the next generation or new entrants into farming or rural areas,” Curran pointed out.