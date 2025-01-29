FBD and Zurich said that Storm Éowyn will be assessed as a storm event and farmers who hold storm cover on insured property damage could be entitled to a claim. \ Philip Doyle

Farmers affected by storm Éowyn are being urged to check their farm insurance for storm cover.

Responding to queries from the Irish Farmers Journal, FBD Insurance and Zurich Insurance advised customers to notify the claims services or contact their customer support helplines as soon as possible.

Both providers said that storm Éowyn will be assessed as a storm event and farmers who hold storm cover on insured property damage could be entitled to a claim.

In addition, FBD has said that “there is no exclusion within FBD’s policy wording in respect of age [of a damaged shed]”.

Forestry

Both providers also said that forestry plantations can avail of insurance cover where underwritten.

With FBD, storm cover is available for a small number of younger plantations where cover was arranged to align with aid schemes.

Meanwhile with Zurich, storm or windblow cover is available subject to terms and conditions and age of plantation.

Farmers with FBD insurance are advised to contact 0818 181818 for new or existing claims while customers at Zurich can call the 24/7 claims and emergency assistance helpline at 0818 208 408.

