Seán Ryan, Loughrea, Co Galway

“The derogation is impacting everyone, in particular dairy farmers, and the regulations are only going to get tighter, so we must approach it with a positive mindset and try our best to be prepared for what is coming down the line.

“Being a grass-based system, growing tonnes of grass, is imperative to our business, so managing all the tools that we have in terms of reducing manure, the incorporation of clover and better use of our slurry management are all part of the future.

“Over the years, we have been fairly conservative with slurry storage so we are in a comfortable position.”

Mark Connolly, Kilcolgan, Co Galway

“My views on the derogation are quite severe if the new rules come in and if stocking rate is cut.

“As it stands, we are close enough to the current stocking rate and if the rules come to pass, we will have to cut down on cow numbers.

“I haven’t applied for any more slurry storage, but it will be something I will have to do if I want to maintain numbers on my farm. This is adding to more costs on farms across the country.”

Darragh Murtagh, Athboy, Co Meath

“I believe the derogation will tighten up a lot in the next few years. It’s very hard to know where it will go.

“It is putting a lot of unnecessary pressure on farmers as it is looking like they are pushing for less cows producing more milk.

“If the prohibited spreading period is extended, it will put many farmers in a vulnerable position regarding slurry storage and more slurry storage will have to be built.”

John O’Donoghue, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

“The derogation is vital for Irish farming and I feel it was a great way to educate farmers on how to run their farms environmentally correctly.

“If we lose it, it will be a disaster for dairy farming and for rural Ireland in terms of co-ops and jobs, and if we don’t keep it, I think it will lead to more problems down the line.

“If it goes back to 170kg organic N/ha, it will have an awful impact and there is no way we can keep two people employed and keep payments made, which all has a knock-on effect for everyone.”

Eanna Galvin, Walsh Island, Co Offaly

“The derogation has a major impact on the dairy industry and cutting it will have negative impacts for farm profitability for larger farms.

“We are OK in terms of derogation, and are well under the limit at current stock numbers, but if the stocking rate was to fall much more we would have a major problem. We are currently in the process of building new underground slurry storage and additional cubicles which is all adding to costs.

“Steelwork and concrete are probably a third more [expensive] than what we would have spent on the same job three years ago, so it is quite a significant expense.”