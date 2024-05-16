The study aims to investigate the health and lifestyle practices of farmers.

Farmers have been called on to take part in a research project which is currently being carried out by University College Cork (UCC).

The purpose of this study, according to researchers at UCC, is to investigate the health and lifestyle practices of farmers over the age of 18.

These practices include farmers' diet, physical activity, stress, quality of life and circadian rhythm (body clock).

While some personal information will be needed, no identifiable information will be recorded, UCC assured, adding that all information provided will be confidential and anonymous.

Voluntary

Participation in this study is completely voluntary, with no obligation to participate, and should farmers' choose to do so, they can refuse to answer specific questions or decide to withdraw from the study.

