Farmers in Northern Ireland are being warned about “malicious, deliberate fire lighting” which has led to a spate of wildfires in the country.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) and Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are urging visitors to rural areas and residents to be vigilant during the current dry spring weather.

These incidents of fire lighting over the last week have caused damage to different parts of the Northern Ireland countryside.

Minister Andrew Muir warned the people lighting these fires that they are putting their own and others’ lives at risk, including the fire service personnel and emergency services tasked to deal with them.

“I am extremely concerned by the recent spate of wildfires across Northern Ireland, which is having a devastating impact on the environment and wildlife,” he said.

“I’m urging those who have been lighting these malicious and deliberate wildfires to stop immediately. No one should start a fire in the countryside unless it’s part of a specific planned and properly managed land management practice.”

Burning green waste

Farmers and land managers are advised to take all necessary precautions to ensure that any prescribed burning within the remaining burn period (until 14 April) does not turn into a wildfire incident.

Prior to any prescribed burn, you are advised to contact NIFRS headquarters at 028-926 64221 to alert them and discuss the details, as well as when you have completed your burning operations.

The public are reminded that deliberate setting of wildfires is a criminal offence and if you see anyone setting a fire, you should call the PSNI immediately.

NIFRS lead wildfire officer Ryan Thompson has asked the public to support their firefighters by not starting fires in the countryside.

“Not only are these incidents challenging and exhausting for our firefighters, they are also extremely resource intensive.”

Assistant chief constable Ryan Henderson added: “In terms of investigating, we follow all lines of enquiry in relation to deliberate gorse fires and ask anyone with any information about any criminal action to contact police on 101.”

Advice

If you are in the countryside:

Avoid using open fires in the countryside.

Only use barbecues in designated areas and never leave them unattended.

Ensure that barbecues are fully extinguished and cold before disposing of their contents.

Extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials properly.

Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows.

Be considerate in parking vehicles so as not to impede access by emergency vehicles.

If you are carrying out prescribed burning:

Burn within the legally permitted period for prescribed burning.

Ensure you have the necessary consents or permissions to carry out the prescribed burning.

Ensure Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are notified of the burn and when the burn is completed.

Ensure necessary precautions are in place to contain and manage the burning.

If you see a fire:

If you see a fire in the countryside, report it immediately to the Fire & Rescue Service.

Do not attempt to tackle fires that cannot be put out with a bucket of water.

Leave the area as soon as possible.

If you see someone setting fires, report it to the PSNI.

