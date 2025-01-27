The Humanitarian Assistance Scheme gives income-tested, financial support to people whose homes have been damaged by flooding and severe weather events.

People whose homes were damaged by storm Éowyn may be eligible for financial aid in the form of the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme, Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary has said.

Minister Calleary, whose brief also includes rural affairs and the Gaeltacht, confirmed the scheme will provide support to those living in properties directly affected by the storm.

The Humanitarian Assistance Scheme gives income-tested financial support to people whose homes have been damaged by flooding and severe weather events and who are unable to meet costs for essential needs, household items and structural repair.

The scheme does not cover risks that are covered by insurance policies or cover commercial, agricultural or business losses.

For more information, phone 0818 405 060 or Community Welfare Services 0818 607 080 during business hours. You can also email info@welfare.ie

Approach

The Department of Social Protection said it adopts a three-stage approach to emergency events:

Providing emergency support payments for food, clothing and personal items in the immediate aftermath of the event.

Replacing basic furniture and other essential household items.

Identifying what longer term financial support is required, including plastering, dry-lining, relaying of floors, electrical re-wiring and painting.