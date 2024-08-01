Project promoter Ailbhe Gerrard will present at the Field Exchange festival on the shores of Lough Derg 31 August and 1 September.

A festival aimed at bringing farmers, artists, food producers, agri experts and the wider community together at a unique event is heading for Co Tipperary.

Organisers have said that the festival will provide an opportunity for those present to share knowledge on organic and sustainable agriculture practices.

The Field Exchange festival will be held at Brookfield Farm on the shores of Lough Derg, Co Tipperary, on Saturday 31 August and Sunday 1 September from 12pm to 5pm each day.

The farm has won awards for organics and has a conservation area for the native Irish honey bee.

Features

The event will feature agroforestry demonstrations, craft workshops, panel discussions, farm walks, local food and music.

The Irish Agroforestry Forum and the Dry Stone Wall Association of Ireland are to take part.

Project promoter Ailbhe Gerrard stated that the festival is looking to bring the farming community together to help address issues the facing the sector.

“Field Exchange is bringing creativity back into agriculture. We engage vision, knowledge and practical action in our communities to come together to solve our urgent challenges in agriculture, biodiversity and climate,” Gerrard said.

“It’s a rethinking of the agriculture system. We hope to stimulate the imagination and attendees with practical tools to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss while exploring intersections of agriculture and creativity. It’s about looking to the future.”