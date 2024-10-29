The MEP has pitched solar panels with tillage or grazing as a win-win for farmers and climate.

MEP for Ireland South Seán Kelly sees “huge potential in agrisolar for Ireland” where farming would continue between solar panels installed on land.

“It’s a solution that addresses two major challenges: securing sustainable food production and accelerating our transition to renewable energy,” the MEP said.

Kelly maintains that placing solar panels above or between crops could maximise land use by allowing farmers to produce food while harvesting solar energy.

“The panels offer partial shade, which helps to protect crops from extreme weather, reduce water evaporation, and create a more stable microclimate.

“This creates a productive environment where certain crops can flourish, while also providing space for livestock grazing and pollinator habitats, enhancing biodiversity."

Incentives

"If we want to see agrisolar truly take off, we must ensure farmers have the tools and incentives they need.”

He pointed to grid connections, the planning process and payment schemes as areas which need to be improved for solar to contribute to climate targets.

"Agrisolar is a mutually beneficial solution for Irish agriculture and renewable energy. By empowering farmers, we can boost rural economies, reduce our dependence on imported energy, and make meaningful strides towards net zero," Kelly concluded.