The Farming for Nature initiative has announced its lineup of farm walks for summer 2025.

The events will cover a wide range of sectors from suckler beef to bees, sheep to horticulture, tillage to poultry and they will aim to showcase approachable guides for how to take those first steps into encouraging nature on your farm.

The informative walks will begin on the May bank holiday weekend and run right through until the October bank holiday weekend.

“Dynamic and progressive farmers are at the forefront of Farming for Nature's line up of farm walks this summer,” said a Farming for Nature spokesperson.

“Featuring a farm walk in almost every county, with every kind of farming system represented, there is a role model for every farmer.”

Tickets for these events will cost €12 and they can be booked on the Farming for Nature website.

The farm walks will cover several themes; the Dairy series returns with five commercial farmers showcasing how they integrate nature on their farms and measures for water quality, pollinators, carbon capture and vitalising your soil will also be displayed.

Some walks will focus on regenerative and biological methods of farming; these will be entitled 'Choose life - why you need to get biology working on your farm'.

This series will showcase methods like no-till tillage, mob-grazing for beef production and no-dig market gardening. There will also be two walks covering Korean Natural Farming.

“These walks offer an encouraging atmosphere to observe and discuss nature-friendly farming methods with like-minded others,” added the spokesperson.

