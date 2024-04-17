There is a great diversity of ambassadors hosting farm walks this year covering a range of farming systems from dairy, beef, sheep, equine, mixed farming and even alpaca farming. \ Philip Doyle

Farming for Nature has announced details of its 2024 farm walk schedule on ambassador farms.

The network seeks to acknowledge and support farmers who farm, or wish to farm, in a way that will improve the natural health of the countryside.

There will be 19 farm walks taking place from May through to September.

These walks are hosted by Farming for Nature ambassadors as a knowledge sharing opportunity for other farmers to gain an insight into incorporating, protecting and enhancing nature on their land.

There is a great diversity of ambassadors hosting farm walks this year, covering a range of farming systems from dairy, beef, sheep, equine, mixed farming and even alpaca farming.

Dairy walks

A series of dairy farms walks is new for 2024. In June, a series of four walks will take place on ambassador dairy farms in Co Laois (Bruce Thompson and David Kerr) and Co Limerick (Tom Stack and Gearóid Maher).

Sarah Coonan, network and engagement officer at Farming for Nature said there is no one way to farm for nature.

"Our ambassador farm walks represent the wide diversity in Irish farming systems and approaches to farming with nature in mind, from incorporating ponds into intensive dairying to using beef cattle to prevent wildfires.”

The Farming for Nature ambassdor walks cost €10 to attend. Bookings are now open for all 19 farms walks.