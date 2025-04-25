Farming For Nature (FFN) has announced that the 2025 Horse’s Mouth farmer to farmer mentorship is now open for applications.

The advisory service is available for 50 farms across Ireland to receive on-the-ground practical advice from fellow farmers.

This is available for all farming system and land types. If you are tillage farmer in Wexford or a sheep farmer in Donegal, mixed stock in Tipperary or beef in Kildare, this mentorship is open to all farmers.

“We have worked with over 100 farms in the last few years linking these farms to a fellow farmer who can visit and provide practical tips on what they can do to improve the nature and wildlife on their farms and still continue to farm productively – from the horse’s mouth as such.

From our research over 85% of these farms have said that nature has improved since they had this visit on their land," said Brigid Barry, FFN coordinator.

The Horse’s Mouth involves mentors carrying out an informal walk on the host farm and share simple, practical advice and encouragement. In order to be considered as a host farm for a farm visit fill out the application form by the 31 May.

The host farmer pays a nominal fee of €50 to the visiting mentor and we pay the rest. Farming For Nature aims to pick 50 farms this year to partake in this project with the view of expanding the concept into the future.

Farmer feedback

“Our mentor was a wealth of knowledge and I’m very grateful that he got the opportunity to visit the farm and give me some guidance on farming with nature. I found it really helpful and inspiring”. Eamon Dohery, sheep farmer, Co Donegal.

‘The fact that there is no judgement, as it is peer to peer, it didn’t feel like an inspection.”

James Hyland, dairy farmer, Co Tipperary.