The proposal is one of a number of measures which the INHFA is asking the various political parties to adopt ahead of the upcoming general election.

A payment of €60 per week is being sought for farmers in Gaeltacht areas by the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA).

The farm body is proposing that €3,000 in additional support payments be made available for Irish-speaking farmers living in Gaeltacht areas.

While close to €4,000 per garda is paid to members of the force who are based in Gaeltacht areas and have a competency in Irish, no similar payment is available to farmers.

However, the INHFA claims that farmers are doing as much to promote and protect Irish as anyone else and they should be recognised and rewarded for their efforts.