Simon Harris said that as Taoiseach, he will stand up for farming.

Farming is not just some sort of hobby, it's the backbone of the Irish economy, An Taoiseach Simon Harris said on day three of Ploughing 2024 in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

Speaking on Thursday 19 September, the Taoiseach said that while the climate emergency is real, it is not the fault of farmers - every other sector in society has a role to play too, he said.

"Farmers are up for it, they are absolutely up for it. Nobody understands the earth, the climate, the weather systems, the land better than the farmer, but they do need help, they do need support, they need a recognition that farming isn't some sort of hobby - it's the backbone of Irish economy.

"It's the backbone of so many towns, villages and regions across our country. What I want them to know that, in me, they will always have a Taoiseach that will stand up for farming," he said.

Mental health

The Taoiseach said that the criticism farmers receive on a daily basis is having an impact on their mental health.

"In this Dublin bubble that we sometimes live in, it's very easy for people to talk down rural Ireland, it's very easy for people to talk down farmers and that's had a real impact on the mental health and wellbeing of our farmers.

"I've met so many people who say it's very hard to work in an industry when you get out of bed everyday and you pick up a newspaper or you turn on the radio and the narrative is - it is your fault," the Taoiseach said.

On the nitrates derogation, the Taoiseach said that he will have farmers' backs and believes that if additional money is invested in water quality, the derogation will be retained.