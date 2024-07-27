Get the latest farming news from our news team.

This week, the Irish Farmers Journal news team brings you the latest news from the farming sector.

Listen now to get an overview of the key findings of an Irish Farmers Journal/KPMG report which determined that €3bn could be wiped from the agri-food sector over the coming years.

We discuss farmers' reaction to the report, as well as that of Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

We also discuss rewetting concerns, which have been raised once again this week at an IFA meeting on the EU Nature Restoration Law.

The 2023 farm income slump confirmed by the publication of Teagasc's National Farm Survey is covered too.