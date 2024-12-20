This week on the podcast, Adam Woods discusses the proposed TB funding boost of €2m for vets, Lorcan Roche Kelly brings us up to speed on the Kerry vote, Noel Bardon discuses the ICSA election which saw Seán McNamara elected for a second term as president and Anne O’Donoghue has the latest on the new walk on walk off calf boat to be docked in Waterford.
Listen below:
