Get the latest farming news from our news team.

Listen now to hear beef editor Adam Woods on the latest positive signals for the weanling trade.

Tillage editor Siobhán Walsh discusses a drop in the tillage area and how this is leaving expectations on grain output, straw availability for the coming winter and Government's targets for the sector.

The details of the agreement reached between farming organisations and the Department of Agriculture are covered by news editor Amy Forde.

News correspondent Rachel Donovan also gives an overview of farm advisers and auctioneers reports of lagging grass growth and its consequences for the silage meadow market.

Listen below: