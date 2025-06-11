Past and present members at the Carbery Macra celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Access Community TV programme.

There was a sense of pride and fond nostalgia in the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery, on Thursday, 15 May, as Carbery Macra members past and present gathered to mark a milestone in the region’s agricultural and community history.

The event featured a screening of the RTÉ Access Community Television programme originally broadcast in 1985 – 40 years ago this month, which shone a national spotlight on the vibrant world of Carbery Macra. Hosted by Ciana Campbell, the original programme captured every-thing from lively field days and competitions to the creative spirit of the crafts and the light entertainment community events.

Recorded across the Carbery region, the footage provides a time capsule of rural youth culture, and social history. The screening drew a crowd, with attendees reminiscing about their time with the organisation, many pointing out familiar faces on screen – some of whom were in the room once more, four decades later.

“It’s amazing to see how much has changed, but also how much has stayed the same,” observed Fiona O’Leary, current Carbery Macra chair. PRO of the time Pat Fitzgerald reflected on the coordination and planning required to show the RTÉ crowd down from Dublin everything that Carbery Macra had to offer. The evening was not just a trip down memory lane, but also a proud celebration of the role Macra has played in shaping rural youth and community life in west Cork. With Carbery Macra preparing to host the Macra National Conference (Rally) this October, the timing of the event was fitting. As shared stories reminded attendees, this year’s rally will not only mark future achievements but also honour the traditions and milestones of the past.

Guests were encouraged to spread the word, especially with the young people in their lives aged between 17-35, to join Macra to ensure the continuity and community of the organisation.

Conversations flowed easily after the screening, and old friends reunited while reviewing photos and letters from the time.

Here’s to the next 40 years of community, leadership, and celebration.

All roads now lead to west Cork for the October bank holiday weekend – and with this stirring reminder of the past, Carbery is more prepared than ever to welcome the nation.