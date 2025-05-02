A c70ac non-residential farm at Kilskyre Co Meath has sold at auction for €1.155m or approximately €16,500/ac. The farm had a four-bay double hay shed with a lean-to on each side, partially slatted.

The bidding opened at €700,000, said auctioneer Michael Farrelly of Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt who handled the sale with joint agents Raymond Potterton. Four bidders present in the room took the price to €920,000, at which point it went on the market.

An online bidder then got involved but the farm was knocked down to one of the bidders in the room. The buyer was a local farmer with other business interests. The final sale price was well over the €850,000 guide price.

Jordan Auctioneers sold two small holdings near Ballymore Eustace, Co Kildare at auction. They were in the townslands of Morganstown and Dowedenstown Great.

The old forge on the land near Ballymore Eustace, sold by Jordans.

The large shed at Rathniska added to interest.

A cottage on 1.45ac opened with a bid of €250,000 and three bidders then competed until it was knocked down to a local buyer for €310,000.

A parcel of 9.63ac in two divisions, with an old forge and a hayshed, opened with a bid of €120,000. Four bidders then competed until the lot was knocked down for €260,000, equating to almost €27,000 per acre.

GVM Limerick sold a 30ac holding at Ballyshane, Glenquin, Monagea, Co Limerick at auction for €510,000, equal to approximately €17,000/ac. This property had frontage on the main road linking Newcastle West to Monagea. There was also a derelict single storey farmhouse on the land.