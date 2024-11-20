Jim Bergin will commence his role as chair of the board immediately following the conclusion of the AGM in May. \ Andy Gibson.

FBD Holdings plc (FBD) has announced the appointment of Jim Bergin as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

Bergin will also be appointed to the board of directors of FBD Insurance plc as an independent non-executive director.

He steps in for Liam Herlihy, who completed nine years on the board of directors of FBD and will retire as director and chair of FBD at the conclusion of the 2025 AGM on Thursday 8 May 2025.

Commenting on the appointment, outgoing chair Herlihy said that Bergin has a breadth of experience demonstrated through his career in the agri sector over the past 40 years

“On behalf of the board, I would like to congratulate Jim Bergin on his appointment,” he said.

“He is well placed to lead the board of FBD into the future and I look forward to working with him through the coming months as he transitions into his new role.”

Career

The FBD board said that Bergin was chosen following an extensive succession process led by the senior independent director.

He will commence his role as chair of the board immediately following the conclusion of the AGM in May, which FBD said will “ensure that there is an effective and orderly transition process”.

As the former chief executive officer and director of Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited, Bergin spent a considerable part of his career in Glanbia plc in a number of senior management positions.

He was former chair of the Irish Dairy Industry Association and is currently chair of the Teagasc ‘Better Farming for Water’ stakeholder steering committee.

He is also an independent non-executive director of Enable Ireland and vice-chair of the governing body of South East Technological University.

