FBD Insurance urged farmers to leave yards tidied up, with slurry access points covered before any snow arrives. \ Claire Nash

FBD Insurance has urged farmers to check the details of their insurance policy if they are unsure of the level of cover provided for weather-related farm building or livestock damages incurred over the cold snap.

The insurer stated that a risk assessment should be conducted if a farmer is considering entering a building left damaged by heavy snowfall and that the farmer’s insurer should be informed of any damage.

While the level of coverage may depend on the specific circumstances of each claim, FBD Insurance said that farm outbuildings covered by storm cover under its farm multi-peril policy should be covered for snow damage claims. It said that storm cover on livestock would provide cover for animals that are fatally injured as a result of a roof collapsing due to snow.

The insurance provider called on farmers to ensure pathways and yard areas are gritted to reduce the risk of falling on ice.

It asked that farmers leave yard areas tidied with slurry access points covered before any snow falls, as trip and fall hazards may not be visible under snow cover.

FBD also advised farmers to check on older and vulnerable neighbours to ensure they remain safe during the ongoing freezing conditions.

At the time of going to print, Met Éireann expected the current Arctic cold to ease from Friday onwards.