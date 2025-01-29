Ewe and lamb nuts in bulk are between €363/t and €370/t.

Over the last six to eight weeks, feed prices have jumped by €10/t in most parts of the country. The outlook for spring, according to merchants, is that another price increase is on the horizon.

“The markets in general are nudging upwards, but nothing drastic – I’ve seen it a lot less steady in the past, over the years.

“I wouldn’t be overly concerned if I was a farmer at the minute and if I was buying feed I’d ask the merchant if they would hold a certain price for me for the next few months while I’m feeding a good bit. Most merchants I think will say yes,” an industry source told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Prices

For dairy farmers buying feed or receiving quotes at the minute, a high-spec, high energy 18% dairy nut is costing between €365/t and €375/t, delivered.

High energy 16% dairy nuts are ranging between €340/t and €365/t, according to farmers. Low-spec 16% dairy nuts are around the €335/t mark.

