A female cyclist has died following a collision involving a tractor in Tulla, Co Clare, on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the road traffic collision, which occurred at Toonagh around 12.45pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene following report of the collision. The woman, who was aged her 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course, gardaí said in a statement.

The road is currently closed for technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Meanwhile, no other injuries were reported at the time.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 12pm and 1pm on Saturday 24 May 2025 are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065-684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.