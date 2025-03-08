Women now account for 50% or more of the available seats on eight of the agri-boards.

Female representation on the State’s agri-related boards has increased noticeably in the two years since then-Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue warned he might refuse male candidates for board seats.

Some 13 boards fall under the remit of the Minister for Agriculture and Irish Farmers Journal analysis shows that the number of women sitting on nine of those boards has increased since February 2023.

As a result, women now account for 50% or more of the available seats on eight of the agri boards. This includes the Agri-Food Regulator, established in December 2023, which has a 50:50 male to female ratio among its board.

Five boards have a lower proportion of women than men, albeit some by a very small margin of 3%. These include the boards of Bord Bia, Aquaculture Licences Appeals Board, Horse Racing Ireland and the National Milk Agency.

The three-person Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority remains an all-male board, as it was in 2023.

Successive governments have, since 1993, pledged to increase female representation on State boards to at least 40% of board seats.

Today, nine of the 13 State boards that Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon presides over meets that target. Two boards fall just short of the target, with female representation at 38% on the National Milk Agency and Horse Racing Ireland boards.

