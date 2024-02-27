The show's suckler and breeding heifer competitions will remain, but with on-farm judging. / Philip Doyle

The format of the Fermanagh County Show is to be cut back this year as issues including the show’s running costs hikes and a shortage of volunteers continue to bite, organisers have announced.

While the schoolchildren’s section is to run as normal, the popular Suckler Cow Classic and Breeding Heifer Derby will be judged on farms as herds competitions.

Directors of the County Fermanagh Farming Society said the decision was made after a full evaluation had been carried out after last year’s show which saw costs of providing services rise by up to 35%, as well as the requirements growing for training stewards and conducting risk assessments.

“There is also the serious disease status of herds in Fermanagh to be taken into account and many breeders are cautious when exhibiting quality livestock at agricultural shows,” the society commented in a statement.

'Unsustainable' format

“After much soul searching, we decided that Fermanagh County Show in its usual format is unsustainable and we do not have the voluntary workforce to roll it out.

“COVID-19 had an adverse effect on the show and there is not the same pool of expertise available to act as stewards as many of the farmers that previously volunteered now work part-time off farm.”

The children’s exhibits are to open to the public on 2 and 3 August, with the venue still to be confirmed.

“This reinforces County Fermanagh Farming Society’s objective of engaging with the younger members of our rural community in agricultural-based disciplines.” The society is also drafting a five-year plan to boost education and agriculture in Co Fermanagh, with a particular emphasis on young people in farming.

The Suckler Cow Classic and Breeding Heifer Derby will remain open to all farmers in Co Fermanagh with the aim of encouraging “efficiency in breeding suckler calves for today’s commercial market”.

Shortlist of finalists

A judge is to visit all farms participating in the competition to draw up a shortlist of finalists and videos will be taken of stock to be shown at the prize-giving event in autumn.

The society announced a new competition seeking to crown the top commercial sheep flock in the county and further details on this class will be outlined in the coming spring.

