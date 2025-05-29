Increases in European fertiliser prices are going to have an impact on Irish retail prices in the coming weeks, a fertiliser industry source has said.

An increase of €25/t has been experienced across Europe following ‘new season’ prices which are set in May.

“All the manufacturers in Europe have very strong demand for fertiliser. We’re trying to buy today and we can’t even get a price from those who are manufacturing CAN. They’re so busy in their own countries why would they put it on a boat to Ireland?,” the source said.

“It has the potential to go up €20/t to €30/t over maybe a six-week period from 1 June. It certainly isn’t going to come down in price,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking to a merchant in Offaly this week, they expect prices to hold for the next few months with a rise likely later in the year due to more Russian tariffs.

Prices at merchant level as of this week for CAN range from €410/t to €440/t, including delivery. Urea is costing between €520/t at the lower end and €560/t at the more expensive end.