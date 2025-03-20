Fertiliser prices have been rising steadily since the start of the year with prices not expected to ease at retail level until May.

Fertiliser prices have been rising steadily since the start of the year, with prices not expected to ease at retail level until May.

Since January, urea has increased from an average of €470/t to as high as €545/t this week, including delivery.

At merchant level, quotes for urea are ranging from €530/t to €545/t this week, with supply extremely tight among fertiliser companies.

However, demand for urea, according to merchants, has eased off as farmers move to buy more CAN in apprehension of increased dry weather.

Quotes for CAN are ranging from €415/t to €425/t, with cut sward costing between €520/t and €525/t and pasture sward between €530/t and €535/t.

Meanwhile,18-6-12 plus sulphur is costing farmers between €525/t and €535/t and 10-10-20 is costing on average €590/t.

Deals of €10/t to €15/t off however are being done for cash payments.

“Fertiliser is definitely not going to come down in price for the next six to eight weeks. But it’s still very volatile, prices are still elevated in Europe and gas price could go either way,” an importer told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Fertiliser deliveries have been “mad busy” according to merchants for the last three to four weeks, with no sign of a let up. The availability of trucks for deliveries has been affected by it being a busy time for feed orders also.