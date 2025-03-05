Fertiliser prices are largely holding this week, as volumes on the move increase. March is the most important month of the year for fertiliser purchases, as fieldwork kicks into gear on both grassland and tillage farms.

Both compounds and straights are beginning to move in significant quantities.

Urea is being quoted from €500/t up to €540/t. The best price quoted was in Connacht, while the highest prices were in mid-Leinster.

CAN is being sold for between €395/t-€420/t. These prices are largely unchanged since last week.

In terms of compounds, 18-6-12 is ranging from €515/t to €537/t. Meanwhile, 10-10-20 can be purchased from €575/t-€595/t.

Again, the keenest prices are in east Connacht and north Leinster/Ulster counties.

Prices are usually lower in the border region, and highest in Connacht.

One possible reason why prices are less competitive than normal in the high-output regions of south Leinster and Munster could be that most of the lower-priced stock purchased last autumn has been sold, while some of that cheaper stock is still on-hand in parts of the country where spring work begins a little later.

All prices quoted are cash prices ex-yard; expect to pay more for delivery and with credit terms included.

Most merchants are warning that prices are set to increase in the days ahead.