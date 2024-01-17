Fertiliser prices are expected to settle further as a lot of farmers around the country sit tight before placing any large orders.

“There’s little to no demand at the minute, definitely not among dairy or beef farmers, despite there never being as little fertiliser in farmers’ yards,” a Leinster-based sales representative said.

A west Tipperary based dairy farmer told the Irish Farmers Journal that he was advised not to buy urea until he needs it, as it is expected to fall further in price.

Urea is retailing between €480/t and €500/t this week, with protected urea costing an extra €50/t to €60/t.

CAN is costing between €390/t and €400/t, pasture sward is costing around the €500/t mark and 10-10-20 is sitting at around €480/t.

For comparison, this time last year, urea was costing €890/t, CAN €790/t, 10-10-20 €920/t and pasture sward €900/t.

Farmers in zone A can spread chemical fertiliser from 27 January, while the earliest date which farmers in zone B can spread fertiliser is 30 January.

Those in zone C can’t spread it until 15 February.