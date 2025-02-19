Fertiliser prices have jumped by between €20/t and €30/t this week at merchant and co-op level across the country. This is mainly on the back of increased demand but also as a result of rising European gas prices which have been climbing since last September.

“By the sounds of it, it’s going to stay rising until the start of summer,” one merchant told the Irish Farmers Journal on Wednesday.

According to importers, CAN is now costing €130/t more than it did last September.

“This has not transferred to the Irish farmer at all yet,” an industry source said. “I would say the Irish fertiliser market is the cheapest in Europe today. There is potentially another price increase of €50/t to €60/t to come at retail level. The price the co-ops are paying today is ahead of what they’re selling so that increase is yet to come.”

Urea

Supply of urea is anticipated to be “extremely tight” for March and April and this is paired with a significant increase in price.

“If we were to buy urea today, it would translate into a farm price close to €600/t for straight urea,” an industry source said. “Now that’s if there’s going to be a demand for urea at co-op and merchant level over the next number of weeks – that’s the level that is going to have to be paid because it’s totally new urea. All the stock in the country is accounted for.”

Farmers are currently being quoted over €400/t for CAN and in the region of €520/t to €530/t for urea. Protected urea is now down on price lists at €580/t.