Fertiliser sales are at a standstill at the moment as forward buying for the spring has virtually collapsed.

Although there have been warnings in the sector of higher product prices in the spring following a spate of temporary shutdowns and closures of fertiliser manufacturing sites across Europe, merchants maintained that there is no bite in the trade.

“There is absolutely nothing happening in terms of fertiliser sales at the moment,” one midlands merchant insisted.

“We had sold a good bit of fertiliser at this stage last year. But lads got burned because prices came back during the spring,” he explained.

“They’re not going to make that mistake again and I can’t see anything moving before the middle of January,” the merchant added.

Another merchant blamed uncertainty in farming for the slow uptake of fertiliser this year.

“Money is tight at the moment, the dairy and tillage lads are facing big tax bills, and there is uncertainty around the fertiliser register and the derogation,” he said.

The fall-off in the trade is reflected in figures from the Central Statistics Office which show that the value of fertiliser imports almost halved in the first nine months of the year when compared to 2022, falling from €819m to €430m.

While the value reduction is partly a function of reduced fertiliser prices from last year’s elevated levels, it also reflects lower import volumes.

The latest industry figures show that overall fertiliser sales have dropped by 18% compared to 2022 and 33% over the last two years.

Meanwhile, there are warnings in the trade that a number of plant closures across Europe could tighten supplies of nitrogen this spring.

Yara announced the closure of a factory in Montoir in France and the temporary shutdown of a plant in Ferrara in northern Italy. Hungary’s Nitrogenmuvek is also to close a plant due to increased carbon taxes.

Some industry sources argue that these closures will hit supplies and prices, but others disagree.

Merchants in the north Leinster area have been contacting tillage farmers to know if they are interested in purchasing fertiliser stocks at current prices of around €380/t for CAN, €480/t for urea and €530/t for protected urea.