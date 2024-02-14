Fertiliser sales have been slow to take off around the country this year, with weather putting a major dampener on sales, merchants and manufacturers have said.

Prices have remained relatively unchanged this spring, and no major hike or drop forecasted, according to reports in the industry.

However, fears of logistical issues loom as very low stocks of fertiliser have been moved so far to both merchants and farmers yards due to low demand.

Prices

Urea is currently costing between €470-480/t, while protected urea is on price lists for between €520/t and €530/t.

Compounds like 18-6-12 are retailing at around the €500/t mark, while straight nitrogen is ranging between €370/t and €380/t.

All farmers, in all zones, can spread chemical fertiliser from today Thursday 15 February.