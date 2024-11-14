Fianna Fáil has vowed to deliver a farm retirement scheme if re-elected to Government, party leader Micheál Martin has said.

It is one of a number of promises in the party’s manifesto, aimed at wooing the farmer vote on 29 November.

Speaking exclusively to the Irish Farmers Journal this week, he said the retirement scheme could be funded from the Exchequer and from the next CAP. The party has also pledged to deliver €350/suckler cow and €35/ewe for farmers if returned to power.

On Tuesday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told the IFA that any wealth tax her party would introduce, if in Government, would not impact farmers.

Outgoing Taoiseach Simon Harris committed to increasing the inheritance tax threshold to €500,000.