Fianna Fáil is absolutely committed to applying for and securing a nitrates derogation at European level and the party’s policy is crystal clear in this regard, the party has said.

The party was asked to clarify its stance on the issue following a comment by MEP candidate Barry Andrews on an RTÉ Prime Time debate, where he said that he does not support the continuation of the nitrates derogation.

The party said that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has been to the forefront of the issue, taking action at both national and EU level on the renewal and that a whole-of-Government approach has been taken to ensure that Ireland is putting the necessary steps in place to maintain its derogation.

Minister McConalogue last month brought a memo to Government that outlined the steps being taken to improve water quality and to seek the renewal of Ireland’s nitrates derogation post-2025.

Reiterating its position on the issue, the party said that the derogation is crucial to Ireland's national farming system and that Fianna Fáil is absolutely committed to seeing an improvement in national water quality and the retention of the derogation.