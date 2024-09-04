Ragwort can spread between 50,000 and 200,000 seeds in the period from July to September.

Fifteen farmers were sent letters from the Department of Agriculture requesting they destroy noxious weeds growing on their land, including ragwort, in 2023.

The Department said it issues ‘notices to destroy’ letters to landowners or occupiers in all instances where it becomes aware of the presence of noxious weeds, either as a result of inspections or reports made by the public.

Under the Noxious Weeds Act 1936, it is an offence for landowners and occupiers not to prevent the spread of the weeds specified in the act.

The owner of land on which ragwort is present and not being controlled can be subject to a fine under the act.

The most serious noxious weed in Ireland is ragwort. It is also known as a buchalán or benweed.