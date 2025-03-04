The count will take place on 4 April. \ Philip Doyle

Two candidates are in the running for the Macra presidential election, outgoing president and returning officer Elaine Houlihan has confirmed following the close of nominations on Tuesday evening.

They are Josephine O’Neill, from Callan Macra, in Co. Kilkenny and Conor Murphy, from Whitechurch Macra, Co. Cork.

“It’s brilliant to see two elections happening in the organisation for the role of national president and Munster vice-president,” Houlihan said.

The Munster vice-presidential nominees are William Clancy, from Borrisoleigh Macra, Co. Tipperary, Tom Long, from Rathkeevin Macra, Co. Tipperary, Liam Coppinger, from Midleton Macra, Co. Cork and John Lonergan, from Glanmire Macra, Co. Cork.

One nomination was received for the role of Leinster vice-president; Andrew Dunne, from Mountmellick Macra, Co Laois and one nomination was received for the role of north west vice-president; John Duffy, from Three Parishes Macra, Co Monaghan. Both are deemed to be elected.

They will take over the roles from Patrick Jordan and Rob Lally at the national AGM this May in Co Clare.

“I am delighted to announce Andrew Dunne and John Duffy as the Leinster and north west vice presidents elect.

“On behalf of the current presidential team I would like to wish all candidates the very best of luck on the campaign trail,” Houlihan said.

Ballot papers will be issued to clubs throughout Ireland who are eligible to vote on the 14 March with the count taking place in the Irish Farm Centre on 4 April.

Dates for the hustings will be released in the coming days.

