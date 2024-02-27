Fine Gael’s MEPs have reiterated their support for the EU nature restoration law just hours ahead of what could be the European Parliament’s last vote on the controversial proposal on Tuesday.

The signal comes after largest group in the European Parliament and the one to which Fine Gael belongs – the EPP – said on Monday that it would vote against the proposals.

The law will place legally binding targets on the State to restore 20% of all degraded habitats by 2030 if passed and this target will rise to cover all habitats by 2050.

The five Fine Gael MEPs - Seán Kelly, Frances Fitzgerald, Deirdre Clune, Maria Walsh and Colm Markey - have claimed that their backing of the law comes after trilogue negotiations secured safeguards for farmers and food security.

All of Ireland’s 13 MEPs voted to push ahead with an amended version of the law in July 2023, when some targets were reduced, others dropped and flexibilities added.

Knife edge

The European Parliament voted this text through on a knife-edge, but key flexibilities, such as the deletion of rewetting targets, were deleted from the final text of the law to emerge from trilogues between MEPs, the European Commission and member states.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly stated on Tuesday that securing flexibilities was central to his party’s support of the nature restoration law.

“Farmers and fishers are the custodians of our environment and they recognise the need to take action to tackle biodiversity loss,” Kelly said.

“It is clear, however, that many in the agricultural community have concerns with the proposed law, so it is important that we get the communication of the flexibilities secured right.

Food security

“Food security is now a central objective of this regulation and this has been assured by amendments from the Parliament.”

The Ireland-south MEP commented that it must be made “abundantly clear” that the law would not constitute a ‘land grab’.

“Obligations to deliver on this law do not lie with individual farmers and landowners. It is up to the Government to lead on restoration measures, assisted by farmers who can choose to take voluntary measures outside of these areas - and they will be financially assisted if they do so.

“The Government has stated that voluntary commitments by farmers will not impact their eligibility for payments under the CAP or other EU schemes.”

Land eligibility for parcels on which nature restoration measures are rolled out had been a central concern of farming organisations with the law.

Peatland rewetting targets had also proven controversial, but Kelly insists that sufficient flexibility has been secured to give member states such as Ireland, which have high covering of peat soils, leeway on these targets.

