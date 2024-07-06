The Fine Gael parliamentary party has adopted a motion to exclude farmers from the residential zoned land tax.

Fine Gael has reiterated that it is committed to exempt working farmers from the residential zoned land tax (RZLT), Mayo TD Michael Ring has said.

Deputy Ring brought forward a motion on the issue to this week’s meeting of Fine Gael’s parliamentary party.

Last month, Taoiseach Simon Harris vowed that he would exclude active farmland from the tax.

The motion brought forward by Deputy Ring called on the Government to exempt active farmland from the tax “as it is causing great aggravation and upset in particular to farming families who are genuine farming families and do not want to sell their land”.

It was formally adopted by Fine Gael’s ministers, TDs, senators and MEPs this week.

Not penalised

Deputy Ring said it is important to ensure that hard working farmers and their families are not penalised by a tax which was aimed at land hoarders when the construction of more homes is required.

The tax was introduced as part of the Finance Bill 2021 to activate land for development to increase housing supply.

Deputy Ring said farmers who use their land for food production are not property speculators or developers and cannot be treated as such.

“There was widespread agreement from colleagues and ministers that farmers should not be financially punished for a tax which was aimed at those who were sitting on idle land.

"Farmers are most certainly not doing that, they are critical to this country’s financial prosperity and wellbeing,” the Mayo TD said.

Deputy Ring said the tax could not be abolished, as it would send out the entirely wrong message to those who are hoarding land.

“We need homes built in this country and those who are sitting on idle land which can be used for home construction must pay taxes on it.

“New housing targets for Government will be agreed and set out in the autumn. Fine Gael has set out it wants to build 250,000 homes between 2025 and 2030,” he said.

