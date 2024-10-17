Quality manager at the Organic Trust Colin Keogh has been crowned the inaugural Irish organic sector champion at the 2024 National Organic Awards.

The winners of the accolades were announced at an awards ceremony in the Bord Bia Global Hub, Dublin, on Thursday 17 October.

Keogh was picked as the first-ever winner of the award, recognising his achievements as a trailblazer for the Irish organic sector and reflected his dedication to the industry.

Commenting on the winning producers, Minister of State Pippa Hackett said the award winners represent the very best of the organic food and drink production that this country has to offer.

“From my own experience of organic farming, I know the amount of work that goes into producing high-quality organic produce, but also how rewarding it is and I want to congratulate everyone who was shortlisted for playing an important role in helping the Irish organic sector to thrive.”

Awards

A total of seven awards were presented, including the new and innovative award, which went to Garryhinch Wood Exotic Mushrooms from Offaly, and the business in the community award, which was presented to Limerick-based social enterprise The Urban Co-op.

The winners were selected from a shortlist of 16 Irish companies, competing across seven categories, which were judged by a panel of industry experts.

The winners will receive a one-to-one session with Bord Bia’s client capability team, who will help develop a bespoke package of supports to meet individual company needs up to the value of €5,000.

The lineup of judges included chef Clodagh McKenna, food writer Suzanne Campbell, chef Janine Kennedy, food consultant Annie Dunne and retail expert John McDonagh.

Organic sector manager in Bord Bia Emmet Doyle said the winners are proof that the organic sector in Ireland is thriving.

“The National Organic Awards are a fantastic way of recognising this hard work and highlights our appreciation for the pioneers working within this sector,” he said.

“We would like to extend our congratulations to the winners today and thank all who entered this year.”

Award winners

The Irish organic champion 2024: the overall winner of the award is Colin Keogh from The Organic Trust (accepted on his behalf by Stephen Connolly, The Organic Trust CEO), with a special recognition for the work of Sean McGloin from the National Organic Training Skillnet.

New and innovative award: Garryhinch Wood Exotic Mushrooms, based in Co Offaly, for its shiitake and white beach offering.

Business in community award: The Urban Co-Op, from Co Limerick.

Best Irish organic product award: Clare-based Burren Smokehouse Ltd for the Burren Smoked Irish Organic Salmon.

Direct to consumer award: Galway’s Green Earth Organics for its 100% Irish farm box.

Best Irish organic export product award: Flahavan’s Organic Porridge.

Best Irish Organic private label product award: Wexford-based Irish Country Meats, in association with Dunnes Stores, for its organic Irish lamb centre loin chops.