A Longford farm is the first to have solar panels installed under a new joint initiative between the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) and Bord Gáis Energy.

Andrew and Daniel McHugh, who are dairy farming in partnership, will receive grant aid of 60%, up to €90,000 and 62KW, under the Department of Agriculture TAMS solar grant.

Grants are also available for solar batteries at the same rate.

The IFA has said that farmers who received funding approval under tranche one of TAMS 3 will follow, with panels scheduled for farm roofs in every county in the coming days and weeks.

IFA director of organisation James Kelly said: “The journey to make solar a compelling option for Irish farmers has been years in the making.

"[The] IFA took soundings from members on the existing barriers and worked hard to ensure that these were removed.

"In addition to the 60% grant, our policy team lobbied for the removal of planning requirements in most cases, the ability to sell back to the grid and the inclusion of the farmhouse.”

Challenges

IFA member services chair Patrick McCormick said that challenges remain in terms of on-farm renewables.

For example, many farmers must undergo an arduous application process to ensure the correct grid connection (NC7) in tandem with the TAMS application, he said.

However, higher farm input costs and the environmental benefits of renewables have made solar a feasible option for all farm sectors, McCormack added.

Head of consumer and business services for Bord Gáis Energy John Cussen said that farmers will be able to benefit from the collaboration by better managing their energy costs and reducing their emissions.

"As every farm is unique, we will partner with each farmer. We will provide a bespoke solution, from a detailed assessment and design to installing the most appropriate, ethically sourced rooftop solar option.

"Our dedicated team will provide guidance on available supports, system performance, payback periods and ongoing data analysis support. At Bord Gáis Energy, we are committed to energising a greener, fairer future for Irish farmers," he said.

Deadline

If farmers are interested in pursuing this option on their farm, the deadline for applying for the TAMS solar grant is 12 April.