Independent Ireland TD Michael Fitzmaurice is to contest the upcoming general election in his current constituency of Roscommon-Galway.

“I’m not running from a challenge. I’m standing by the people who stood by me over the past 10 years,” Fitzmaurice commented.

“From Roscommon to Galway, and south Leitrim before that, the support I’ve received has been nothing short of humbling.”

There had been speculation that Fitzmaurice, who was first elected to Dáil Éireann in a by-election a decade ago, was weighing up a switch to the neighbouring constituency of Galway East.

Independent Ireland has announced that Cllr Declan Geraghty will stand for the party in Galway East.

The party stated that the Deputy Fitzmaurice’s decision to remain in Roscommon-Galway is “undoubtedly a significant political gamble” but one the TD sees as “worth taking".

“In making the choice to remain in Roscommon-Galway, Fitzmaurice is opting for the tougher road, refusing to take the easier path in Galway East,” the party said as it faces into its first general election.