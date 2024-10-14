There will be a focus on mental health, stress management and overall wellbeing. \ Odhran Ducie

Five regional wellbeing events for farmers will take place on social farms across Ireland throughout the months of October and November.

The events - being held in Kildare, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Meath - are tailored to farmers and members of farm families, with a focus on mental health, stress management and overall wellbeing.

They are being organised by Leitrim Development Company and its colleagues in South West Mayo Development Company, West Limerick Resources and Waterford LEADER partnership through the Social Farming Ireland network, with support from the Department of Agriculture.

Pressure

Social Farming Ireland’s research and policy officer Mary Brennan said that with recent cost inflation, downward pressures on prices, poor weather and challenging public and media narrative about farmers and farming, there can be lots of pressure on Irish farmers.

“Farmers can experience high levels of occupational stress from their farm operations and often these sources of stress are beyond the control of the farmer.

“These events represent a vital opportunity for farmers to not only gain knowledge on ways to help safeguard and improve their mental health and wellbeing, but also connect with their peers in a meaningful way.

“Each event will be delivered by mental health and wellbeing experts and advocates, tailored to address a broad range of farmers’ mental health and wellbeing issues.

"Indeed, by addressing mental health openly and providing tools for stress management, we aim to foster stronger and healthier rural communities,” she added.

About the events

Each of the five wellbeing events will be delivered in collaboration with leading advocates for farmers' mental health and experts from support services specialising in farmer wellbeing, stress management and rural community support.

Each session will provide farmers with practical advice on managing and improving their wellbeing and mental health, while offering a supportive environment to discuss the challenges they face within the agricultural sector.

Attendees will receive a free wellbeing support pack, which will provide information on additional wellbeing supports available to them.

These wellbeing events are open to all farmers and their families and are free to attend.

Registration is required, which will take place between 6.30pm and 8.30pm at the following locations and times:

23 October 2024, Kill, Co Kildare.

24 October, Ballymoe, Co Galway.

29 October, Callan, Co Kilkenny.

5 November, Kilmeedy, Co Limerick.

11 November, Ross, Co Meath.

You can book your place by calling 071-964 1772 or contacting Caoimhe on 086-065 4136 or email socialfarming@ldco.ie.