Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the theft of lambs from a field in Co Kerry.

The lambs were taken from a farm at Bunglasha North, Glencar, Co Kerry, between 1 and 4 May 2024.

The total cost of the theft of the livestock is €1,000

Speaking on Radio Kerry, Garda Christopher Murphy said each lamb stolen was worth approximately €200.

“The farm was entered by driving up a laneway approximately 60m from the road. There were no obvious signs of a loading area or any damage caused,” he added.

Anyone with information or who may have seen any suspicious behavior in the area at the time is asked to contact Glenbeigh Garda Station on 066-976 8202.

No arrests have been made as yet.